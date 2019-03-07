Possible propane leak in Callaway County, students sent home

WILLIAMSBURG – Parents with students in North Callaway R-1 schools received a text alert Wednesday morning.

“We have a gas or CO leak in the office area. Building shut down. Busses returning children home,” the alert from Superintendent Brian Garner said.

North Callaway Fire Protection District Chief Lana Karhoff said the furnace in the office area set off the carbon monoxide detector.

The school district sent children and staff sent home for the day.

“I’m glad they called school off, that way we don’t have the kids to worry about,” Karhoff said.

Karhoff said clearing out the building was the best option.

“It’s too cold to evacuate them to an outside position,” she said. “Keeping them at home is definitely the right answer for today.”

Crews were still working on fixing the gas leaks this afternoon.

“I believe that anything that is here can be fixed. It’s a matter of when and how,” Karhoff said.