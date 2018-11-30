Possible Renaming of Old 63 Roadside Park

5 years 2 months 1 week ago Thursday, September 19 2013 Sep 19, 2013 Thursday, September 19, 2013 4:01:00 AM CDT September 19, 2013 in News
By: Katie Kiebles, KOMU 8 Digital Producer & Jonathan Deutsch, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation is holding a regularly scheduled commissions meeting tonight where it may select a possible new name for Old 63 Roadside Park. At least five names will be proposed, but after one is selected, it still has to go through city council.

The Parks and Rec department received a suggestion of renaming the park after Specialist Sterling William Wyatt was killed in Afghanistan last July.

Legally, there's no issue with renaming the park, but the department says it receives numerous requests about renaming it and that singling out one person or family would be too difficult.

According to a letter written by the department for the commission, five other Columbia residents were killed in military action in the last decade. The renaming will serve as a memorial or tribute to those that lost their lives.

The department will suggest the following names at the meeting: Patriot Memorial Park, Freedom Point Park, Soldier Memorial Park, Columbia Remembrance Park, and Veterans Memorial Park.  

The meeting will have a public comment section for the public to voice their opinions on the possible renaming. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) at 1701 West Ash Street. 

More News

Grid
List

Moberly police looking for missing man
Moberly police looking for missing man
MOBERLY - Police issued an endangered silver advisory alert for an 81-year-old man with dementia Friday. According to the... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 5:34:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

GoFundMe started by a stranger helps after unexpected death of toddler
GoFundMe started by a stranger helps after unexpected death of toddler
CENTRALIA – A perfect stranger started a GoFundMe to raise money for the Bowne family who lost their two-year-old son,... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 4:00:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Independence man pleads guilty to 2017 Sedalia homicide
Independence man pleads guilty to 2017 Sedalia homicide
LIBERTY (AP) — An Independence man has pleaded guilty for his role in the robbery and killing of a man... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 3:26:12 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

St. Louis aldermanic board OKs stadium tax plan
St. Louis aldermanic board OKs stadium tax plan
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A big step in the effort to lure a Major League Soccer team to St. Louis... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 2:28:59 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

THE LATEST: 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Alaska
THE LATEST: 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on the earthquake in Alaska (all times local): 12:30 p.m. Scientists say... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 1:45:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Columbia police investigating early Friday shooting
Columbia police investigating early Friday shooting
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday in the area of Bodie Drive and Edenton Boulevard.... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 1:30:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Gasconade deputies looking for suspects in Bland murder
Gasconade deputies looking for suspects in Bland murder
BLAND - The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office issued arrest warrants for two people in connection with a reported homicide on... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 12:24:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with child sex crime
Fulton man charged with child sex crime
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Prosecuting Attorney Chris Wilson announced Friday he charged a man with statutory sodomy involving a 12-year-old victim.... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 11:47:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Deputies arrest North Carolina man after finding marijuana
Deputies arrest North Carolina man after finding marijuana
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Deputies aided by a K9 unit arrested a North Carolina man Thursday after a traffic stop on... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 11:41:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Marriott reveals data breach of 500 million Starwood guests
Marriott reveals data breach of 500 million Starwood guests
(CNN) -- Marriott says its guest reservation system has been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of approximately 500 million... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 10:48:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Department of Conservation finds first case of CWD in southwest Missouri
Department of Conservation finds first case of CWD in southwest Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that a young buck harvested in Stone County in early November... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 9:45:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Trump signs NAFTA replacement deal ahead of the G20 summit
Trump signs NAFTA replacement deal ahead of the G20 summit
(CNN) -- US President Donald Trump and his Canadian and Mexican counterparts signed a replacement NAFTA deal on Friday during... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 9:27:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Audrain Country Sheriff's deputy vehicle hit at near-highway speed
Audrain Country Sheriff's deputy vehicle hit at near-highway speed
An Audrain County Sheriff's deputy was struck by an approaching vehicle at near-highway speed Thursday night, according to the sheriff's... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 6:27:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Community members discuss ways to foster inclusive housing
Community members discuss ways to foster inclusive housing
COLUMBIA – Community members gathered Thursday to discuss tactics on fostering equitable and inclusive neighborhoods in Columbia at an event... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 Thursday, November 29, 2018 7:35:00 PM CST November 29, 2018 in News

Private funding secured for Bicentennial Bridge
Private funding secured for Bicentennial Bridge
JEFFERSON CITY - Construction can begin on a Bicentennial Bridge linking the Missouri State Capitol Complex to the riverfront at... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 Thursday, November 29, 2018 7:17:00 PM CST November 29, 2018 in News

Advocates for priest abuse survivors says three priest names are missing
Advocates for priest abuse survivors says three priest names are missing
JEFFERSON CITY - Thursday an advocate group for priest abuse survivors called out priests who were left off a recent... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 Thursday, November 29, 2018 6:32:00 PM CST November 29, 2018 in News

Ashland police chief nominated for America's favorite crossing guard
Ashland police chief nominated for America's favorite crossing guard
ASHLAND - Every school day, you can find Lyn Woolford at the Henry Clay Boulevard and Liberty Lane intersection directing... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 Thursday, November 29, 2018 6:29:00 PM CST November 29, 2018 in Continuous News

2018 Norm Stewart Classic benefiting Coaches vs. Cancer
2018 Norm Stewart Classic benefiting Coaches vs. Cancer
COLUMBIA - Forty-eight high school basketball teams from across Missouri will gather at Columbia College this weekend to play 48... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 Thursday, November 29, 2018 4:30:00 PM CST November 29, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 46°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
8pm 44°
9pm 44°
10pm 44°
11pm 45°