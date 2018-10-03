Possible school redistricting worries parents

5 hours 26 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 10:38:00 AM CDT October 03, 2018 in News
By: Tana Kelley, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA – Population growth has caused Columbia Public Schools to add a new middle school and parents are worried their children will have to go to a different school.

The school is scheduled to open in 2020, but one parent already created a Facebook group called Start2Finish, to voice parents' concerns about redistricting. 

The group posted their goals on Facebook. They are trying to lobby members of the CPS Board of Education in the coming months to make sure their students finish high school where they started and avoid “evicting high schoolers from where they have deep ties to social groups, athletic teams, and academic tracks.”

Jennifer Roberts, founder of Start2Finish and parent of a freshman at Rock Bridge high school, said she wants students to be able to stay at the school they have developed their life around.

“They have so many relationships formed. They are on athletic teams, they identify with those teams, they are a part of those teams. Families have invested money for those activities,” Roberts said. “We have no interest in letting our kid be uprooted like that in the middle of her high school career so here we are.”

Roberts said redistricting is a necessary evil but that there are ways to mitigate adverse effects on their children. She thinks there shouldn’t be such a rush.

“We’re asking for a grandfathering-in approach. We’re asking them to slow down the boundary change process so that these teenagers can finish where they started,” Roberts said.

Grandfathering means certain students have the option of staying at the school they currently attend even if their assignment changes.

Michelle Baumstark, Community Relations Director for Columbia Public Schools, said this is always a hard time, but it is necessary. 

“We don’t want for any group to feel like they haven’t been heard,” Baumstark said. “That being said, we also have to make sure what we do and what we provide as a final outcome meets the needs of the district and the students and is able to carry us into the future.”

She said in the coming months they will listen to all community members about their concerns and a final decision should be made by April, giving families more than a year to be able to adjust to the proposed changes. Typically in these situations, eighth and 12th graders will remain at their previous school as well as their siblings.

The Columbia School Board hired Scott Leopold to make recommendations. He will present the timeline, the process and what the next step is on Monday at the School Board meeting.

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St.

Roberts hopes that both students and parents are in attendance.

More News

Grid
List

Former prosecutor weighs in lowered bond in murder case
Former prosecutor weighs in lowered bond in murder case
COLE COUNTY – In an exclusive interview with KOMU, the mother of Charon Session spoke out against the reduction in... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 2:27:00 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

Columbia mom charged with driving kids into river in court
Columbia mom charged with driving kids into river in court
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The 26-year-old Missouri woman charged with intentionally driving her children into the Kansas River waived her... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 2:25:52 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

Inmate dies at Jefferson City Correctional Center
Inmate dies at Jefferson City Correctional Center
JEFFERSON CITY - Officials from the Missouri Department of Corrections said an inmate died on Tuesday afternoon. Sixty-six-year-old John... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 1:54:00 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

Murder suspect in tri-state drug deal extradited to Missouri
Murder suspect in tri-state drug deal extradited to Missouri
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's office said Joseph McKenna, the suspect in a tri-state drug deal operation that... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Missouri has lost track of more than 1,200 sex offenders.
Missouri has lost track of more than 1,200 sex offenders.
(CNN) -- Missouri says it has lost track of more than 1,200 sex offenders, including hundreds of convicted rapists and... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 12:17:00 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

Possible school redistricting worries parents
Possible school redistricting worries parents
COLUMBIA – Population growth has caused Columbia Public Schools to add a new middle school and parents are worried their... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 10:38:00 AM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

MU researcher among winners of Nobel Prize in chemistry
MU researcher among winners of Nobel Prize in chemistry
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three researchers who "harnessed the power of evolution" to produce enzymes and antibodies that have led to... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 6:29:00 AM CDT October 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Program teaches parents about Missouri's driving laws
Program teaches parents about Missouri's driving laws
COLUMBIA - If you have a teen starting to drive soon, you have a chance to learn about how to... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 6:13:00 AM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Councilman responds to CPOA, apologizes for "careless language"
UPDATE: Councilman responds to CPOA, apologizes for "careless language"
COLUMBIA - Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas issued a statement to the Columbia Police Officers Association (CPOA) on Wednesday morning... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 4:30:00 AM CDT October 03, 2018 in Top Stories

FEMA to send national presidential alert Wednesday afternoon
FEMA to send national presidential alert Wednesday afternoon
JEFFERSON CITY- FEMA will send the first national presidential alert on Wednesday afternoon as a test of the Wireless Emergency... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 3:36:00 AM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

New Columbia program aims to inspire youth literacy
New Columbia program aims to inspire youth literacy
COLUMBIA -- Books N Bags, a new reading program founded in Columbia, emphasizes giving kids choices to try to inspire... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in Top Stories

Recent Columbia crime concerns downtown residents
Recent Columbia crime concerns downtown residents
COLUMBIA - Columbia residents who live downtown have safety concerns after recent crime and shootings. At around 3 a.m.... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 7:42:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in Top Stories

Moberly AT&T customers say spotty service is a safety concern
Moberly AT&T customers say spotty service is a safety concern
MOBERLY - About two weeks of in and out AT&T service in Moberly has residents demanding answers from their cell... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Mother of murdered student speaks out
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of murdered student speaks out
JEFFERSON CITY - A grieving mother spoke out on Tuesday in an exclusive interview with KOMU 8 News. Surrounded... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 6:27:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in Top Stories

Man who left bomb threat note at Walmart given probation
Man who left bomb threat note at Walmart given probation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A 37-year-old man was placed on two years of unsupervised probation for making a bomb threat... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 5:11:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in News

Carl DeBrodie's guardian reacts to dismissal of state as a defendant
Carl DeBrodie's guardian reacts to dismissal of state as a defendant
COLUMBIA - A longtime guardian of Carl DeBrodie said she is not surprised by the dismissal of the Department of... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 3:13:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in News

Victim advocate weighs in on Missouri AG's report of untested rape kits
Victim advocate weighs in on Missouri AG's report of untested rape kits
JEFFERSON CITY - A victim advocate said Tuesday she is not surprised to hear there are at least 5,424 untested... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 3:10:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in News

Jason Kander drops out of KC mayoral race due to depression, PTSD
Jason Kander drops out of KC mayoral race due to depression, PTSD
KANSAS CITY - Kansas City mayoral candidate Jason Kander announced in a letter Tuesday he has withdrawn his candidacy to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 89°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
5pm 88°
6pm 86°
7pm 84°
8pm 82°