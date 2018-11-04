Possible Tax Levy Increase for Columbia Public Schools

COLUMBIA - A loss in property value for the school district could mean a raise in the tax rate.

Members of the Board of Education will decided this morning on a possible tax levy increase.

The school district's property value dropped by 2.4 percent last year,.

At 7:30a.m. Thursday morning the board will sit down to discuss buming the tax rate by about 15 cents per $100 of assessed value.

For the owner of a $150,000 home the increase would mean an additional $42 a year.

The newly proposed tax rate would be about $4.12, up from $3.97 last year.

The proposed increase is still 42 cents below the maximum levy the board could adjust to.