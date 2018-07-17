Possible trash collection delay in Columbia on Tuesday

COLUMBIA - Some people may notice their trash laying out on the curb for longer than usual on Tuesday.

The City of Columbia Solid Waste Utility said in a press release it is experiencing a "significant and unexpected" staff shortage and will be working late to help Tuesday route customers.

Solid Waste Utility is experiencing significant/unexpected staff shortage today & will work late to accommodate Tuesday route. If it's not collected today, residents should leave material at the curb, it will be picked up later this week. Customer patience is greatly appreciated. pic.twitter.com/LuZXIsWI7F — City of Columbia, MO (@CoMoGov) July 17, 2018

Solid Waste Utility asks residents to leave recycling material on the curb if it's not collected on Tuesday because it will be picked up later in the week.

As of now, there is no expected change to Wednesday, Thursday or Friday routes.