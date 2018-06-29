Post-Dispatch wins Pulitzer for Breaking News Photography

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Post-Dispatch photo staff is the winner of the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography.

The journalism awards were announced Monday. The Post-Dispatch was honored for its photo coverage of protests that followed the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black, by a white Ferguson police officer in August.

The award cited the "powerful images of the despair and anger in Ferguson," calling it "stunning photojournalism that served the community while informing the country."

It was the 18th Pulitzer in the history of the newspaper, which was founded by Joseph Pulitzer.