Post Office Extra Busy

The Columbia Post Office processed more than 600,000 pieces of mail on Monday. People waited 15 to 20 minutes to send letters and packages. But, customers say they're happy with the service and even expected delays.

"It seems like every time I'm here it's really busy anyways, but it's usually pretty fast," customer Al Ludwig. "This was faster than normal. I think they have it pretty well staffed."

Columbia's postmaster is increasing staff during the holidays to help process mail. The Post Office recommends sending your packages by Tuesday, either priority or over-night, so packages arrive by Christmas.

The Post Office is also extending its hours until 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Carriers are even delivering mail on Sunday.

"We're trying to help the customers," said Postmaster Jack Cook. "We're a service-oriented company. Customers are our business. So I'm trying to get some good things here for the customers."

Cook says more packages have been sent since Hurricane Katrina. The Post Office says things will go more smoothly if you take care of everything, such as address labels and stamps, before you get there.