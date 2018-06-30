Post Office Hosts Job Fair to Fill Open Positions

COLUMBIA - The national unemployment rate sits at 6.6%. Columbia's unemployment rate, however, sits below the national average at 3.7%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Those struggling to find a job could potentially find one Friday. The Post Office hosted a job fair in an effort to fill 15 open positions. The event also explained and trained those interested in ways to become a postal worker in both rural communities and cities.

Cheryl Thompson, a post office employee, hosted the event. She said rural carriers will start making $15 an hour. She said some of the positions will require the employees to have their own vehicles, but, a maintenance allowance is provided.

Thompson said the positions provide a chance for advancement.

"As soon as the carriers retire they can then move to a permanent position," she said.

Representatives guided job seekers through the application website and answered questions they had.