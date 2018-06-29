Post Production Key in Missouri Win

COLUMBIA - Missouri Forward Keanau Post is feeling much more comfortable in a Tigers uniform.

“A lot more comfortable,” Post said.

“Bit more comfortable out there than he is right now,” Missouri Head Coach Frank Haith said.

Post scored a career high 14 points on 6-6 shooting Saturday in Missouri's 85-66 win over Mississippi State. His 14 points is the most points by a Tiger not named Brown, Clarkson or Ross in SEC play. Post also grabbed a career high seven rebounds.

“We all know Keanau has a skill set. He can do some things that probably none of our other post players can do,” Haith said.

Before Saturday, Post was averaging less than one point per game.

"I think with him it's all about confidence and believing in himself. And he's gotten so much better at that," Haith said.

“He's such a good player and sometimes he gets down on himself, but we need him. We need him to bring that energy, and he did it tonight for us," Missouri Forward Ryan Rosburg said.

Post wasn’t the only Tiger getting it done down low. The Missouri frontcourt shot a combined 15-16 from the field and blocked seven shots.

"Just having them playing like they played tonight, and consistently you know. I feel like they're getting better and more production. That just helps me and Jordan and E.J and Wes out there," Missouri Guard Jabari Brown said.

Post attributed the Tiger’s frontcourt success to the backcourt.

“It wasn’t just me, it was the guards for sure,” Post said.

The Missouri backcourt had 18 of the team’s season high 19 assists. Jordan Clarkson led the Tigers with seven assists.

“It felt great knowing that like everybody, the whole team contributed to it,” Post said.

Missouri’s post production will be key in punching a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

"March is our money time, and we're trying to make the most of it," Brown said.

The Tigers will play their final home game Wednesday night at 7 p.m. against Texas A&M for senior night.