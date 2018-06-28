Post-Season Playoff for Vikings

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College football and men's soccer teams are hosting NAIA postseason games Saturday afternoon and evening at Gregg-Mitchell Field. Both teams learned of their selections into their respective postseason competitions Saturday, and today the men's soccer team was informed it will also host a first round match.

The No. 2 Viking football team will carry their perfect 10-0 record into the opening round of the NAIA Championship Series Saturday afternoon, hosting No. 15 Ottawa (Kan.) University. Both teams won their respective regular season conference championships, as the Vikings went 9-0 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference, and Ottawa finished with an 8-2 overall record and 8-1 mark in the Kansas College Athletic Conference. The two teams will meet for the first time in the postseason Saturday at 2 p.m. at Gregg-Mitchell Field.

The No. 12 ranked men's soccer team received an at-large selection into the NAIA Men's Soccer Championship, and will host Hannibal-LaGrange University Saturday evening at Gregg-Mitchell Field. This is the third straight appearance in the postseason for the Vikings. MVC finished the regular season tied for second in the HAAC with a 12-6-2 record. Hannibal-LaGrange enters postseason play at 14-4-0. Hannibal-LaGrange received the American Midwest Conference's automatic bid by winning the postseason conference tournament. Game time for the soccer match has been set for 6:30 p.m. at Gregg-Mitchell Field.

Tickets for Saturday's football game will be $10 for all adults and $5 for students with a valid and current student I.D. Tickets for the men's soccer game will be $7 for all adults and $3 for students with a valid and current student I.D.