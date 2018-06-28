Post-Tornado Search Focuses on Stores, Apartments

JOPLIN (AP) - Crews are busting holes in concrete slabs and sifting through strewn home goods in Joplin as rescuers focus on crumpled big-box stores and apartment complexes in a frantic search for tornado survivors.

One team pokes through the ruins of a Home Depot store, while others search a Walmart and wrecked apartments as the clock ticks down on another round of violent storms. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., warns of a moderate risk of severe weather later Tuesday in central and southeast Kansas and southwestern Missouri, which could include Joplin.

The center has raised the warning for severe weather in central Oklahoma, southern Kansas and north Texas to high risk, indicating that tornadoes will hit in those areas. The Storm Prediction Center also issued a high-risk warning before an April tornado outbreak in the South killed more than 300 people.