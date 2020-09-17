Post-traumatic stress disorder may double risk of dementia, new analysis finds

1 day 4 hours 58 minutes ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 8:50:08 AM CDT September 16, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Source: CNN
By: Sandee LaMotte, CNN

(CNN) -- People who experience post-traumatic stress disorder may be twice as likely to have dementia later in life, according to a new study -- a finding with important implications for the coronavirus pandemic.

The disorder occurs when symptoms from a psychological trauma disrupt daily functioning for at least a month. The nation has been reeling from the impact of the deadly novel coronavirus for over seven months.

Almost a third of Americans are suffering from clinical symptoms of depression or generalized anxiety, according to a report from the CommonWealth Fund. The national public health group Well Being Trust, estimated that as many as 75,000 Americans could die because of drug or alcohol misuse or suicide as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The risk of experiencing pandemic-related trauma that could turn into PTSD is heightened for frontline doctors and nurses and families who have lost loved ones and ill patients, experts say, especially if they have been on ventilators.

Intubation is known to be associated with some of the highest rates of medical PTSD, "with 35% of ICU survivors having clinically significant PTSD symptoms 2 years subsequent to the ICU care," according to Michigan Medicine's department of psychiatry.

In addition, a group of 24 international mental health experts worry that the severe acute respiratory syndrome that occurs in some patients with Covid-19 could infect the brain or trigger immune responses that are detrimental to brain function and mental health in patients. The experts expressed their concerns in a paper published in the Lancet Psychiatry journal in April.

"PTSD, which appears to be common among people who have been hospitalized with Covid-19, remains an underdiagnosed, undertreated, and under researched mental health condition, yet it can have serious long-term consequences," said senior author Vasiliki Orgeta, an associate professor in the division of psychiatry at University College London, in a statement.

"Our study provides important new evidence of how traumatic experiences can impact brain health, and how the long-term effects of trauma may impact the brain in many ways increasing vulnerability to cognitive decline and dementia," Orgeta said.

"I am not shocked at all that the most severe levels of stress, post traumatic stress disorder, is associated with dementia," said neurologist Dr. Richard Isaacson, founder of the Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medical Center, who was not involved in the study.

"In the last decade or so, there's just been an explosion of evidence that stress is absolutely as important as a risk factor for so many chronic medical conditions from Alzheimer's to diabetes and heart disease," Isaacson said.

Twice the risk for non-military

Calling the research "the first meta-analysis of global evidence on PTSD and dementia risk," the study looked at data on nearly 17 million people from 13 studies done on four continents.

People with PTSD faced a 1% to 2% higher risk of dementia up to 17 years later, according to pooled data from eight of the studies.

And it wasn't military veterans who were at highest risk. People with PTSD in the general population -- possibly from physical or sexual abuse, threat of death, car accidents, terrorism or other trauma -- were more than twice as likely to develop dementia than adults with no such diagnosis.

Veterans with PTSD were one and half times more likely to develop dementia than vets without PTSD.

Between seven or eight of every 100 people will experience PTSD in their lifetime, according to the National Center for PTSD, a program of the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Women are more likely than men to develop PTSD.

Symptoms of PTSD include flashbacks, in which a person relives the traumatic event in some manner, and include physical symptoms such as a racing heart or sweating. Reoccurring memories or nightmares are also a sign.

People with PTSD will also try to avoid thoughts or feelings related to the trauma, and they can often change their behavior to stay away from people, places or objects that are reminders of the experience.

Cognition and emotional behavior can change with PTSD -- having negative or distorted thoughts, having trouble concentrating or remembering, losing interest in activities, feeling isolated and being unable to feel happiness are all common for people with the disorder.

A heightened state of arousal is another key sign. Symptoms include being easily startled, feeling on guard or irritable, behaving in risky or destructive ways or having angry and aggressive outbursts.

It's not entirely clear why PTSD would bring on dementia, but many of the symptoms of the disorder, such as hypervigilance and re-experiencing the trauma would certainly put the brain on high alert, flooding it with stress hormones, the study suggested.

And since resilience from PTSD is associated with social support and more positive thinking, becoming moody and isolated from family and friends may "reduce cognitive reserve and resilience," the study said.

"Is post traumatic stress disorder a modifiable risk factor? I would say yes," Isaccson said. "If we can recognize it, we can mitigate it with stress reduction techniques, with seeing qualified medical professionals, by using pharmacologic and non pharmacological treatments, by seeing a psychiatrist or seeing a therapist. We also need more research on how to minimize stress in order to protect brain health over time."

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Fan at Chiefs opener tests positive for COVID-19; 10 others asked to quarantine
Fan at Chiefs opener tests positive for COVID-19; 10 others asked to quarantine
KANSAS CITY - Ten people were asked to quarantine after a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Kansas City Chiefs' season... More >>
38 minutes ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 1:10:01 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Poll workers told to 'act surprised' if asked about no mask
Poll workers told to 'act surprised' if asked about no mask
O'FALLON (AP)- Poll workers signed up to work the November election in a county near St. Louis have been urged... More >>
38 minutes ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 1:10:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Missouri woman pleads not guilty to illegally killing elk
Missouri woman pleads not guilty to illegally killing elk
(AP)- A southeast Missouri woman pleaded not guilty to a killing an abandoning an elk last year. The misdemeanor... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 12:29:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Battle at Hickman Friday night football canceled
Battle at Hickman Friday night football canceled
COLUMBIA- Battle High School's Friday night football game at Hickman has been canceled to due a COVID-19 positive test and... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 12:10:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Former Washington University Chancellor dies
Former Washington University Chancellor dies
(AP)- Former Washington University Chancellor William Danforth has died. Washington University in St. Louis confirmed that Danforth died Wednesday... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 10:38:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Missouri Christian boarding school probed over abuse claims
Missouri Christian boarding school probed over abuse claims
(AP)- Authorities are investigating a Christian boarding school from which about 20 girls were removed after former residents turned to... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 10:33:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Hawley sends letter to DOJ against religious restrictions
Hawley sends letter to DOJ against religious restrictions
COLUMBIA- U.S. Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr urging him to protect religious liberties in... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 9:37:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Missouri education system receives $18 million literacy development grant
Missouri education system receives $18 million literacy development grant
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) was one of 11 states to receive a grant from... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 9:09:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Kansas City police: 1 woman killed, another hurt in shooting
Kansas City police: 1 woman killed, another hurt in shooting
(AP) - Police in Kansas City say one woman has been killed and another hurt when someone fired several gunshots... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 9:04:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Audrain County reports 50 new cases
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Audrain County reports 50 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 8:11:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 17
Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 17
CPS students could transition into hybrid learning, parents voice concerns Columbia Public Schools students could transition into... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 4:19:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Columbia police arrest wanted suspect on College Ave.
UPDATE: Columbia police arrest wanted suspect on College Ave.
COLUMBIA- Columbia police said officers arrested Tori A. Rose, 31, of Columbia on Wednesday for multiple felony warrants. The... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 9:19:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Macon High School moves classes online while students quarantine
Macon High School moves classes online while students quarantine
MACON - Macon High School classes are going online this week for the next two weeks after dozens of students... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 8:58:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 8:34:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in Weather

Family of worker killed in 2018 tower collapse sues MSU
Family of worker killed in 2018 tower collapse sues MSU
(AP) — The family of a worker killed in 2018, when a nearly 2,000-foot tall TV tower in southwest Missouri... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 7:50:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Maya Moore now wed, to wrongfully jailed man she helped free
Maya Moore now wed, to wrongfully jailed man she helped free
NEW YORK (AP) — Basketball star Maya Moore has married Jonathan Irons, the Missouri man she helped work to free... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 7:05:42 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

CPS students could transition into hybrid learning, parents voice concerns
CPS students could transition into hybrid learning, parents voice concerns
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools students could transition into hybrid learning this year, and the youngest ones would be the... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 6:58:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Wayne Sells sends letter to CPS, wants to rename Rock Bridge football field
Wayne Sells sends letter to CPS, wants to rename Rock Bridge football field
COLUMBIA- Wayne Sells has requested that his name be removed from the Rock Bridge High School football field after a... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 5:59:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 74°
3pm 75°
4pm 75°
5pm 74°