Post X-Mas Shopping

Just because Christmas is over doesn't mean Mark Slaughter is through spending money. He wasn't shopping Monday, but he'll pay the bills.

Or, as Slaughter put it, "Watching my daughter spend my money."

And he's not the only one staying in the background. Men all across Columbia played chauffeur and bell boy to other relatives.

"I'm kind of supporting my spouse, who is really doing the shopping," explained John Campbell. "I'm the driver and carrying the merchandise and that sort of thing."

But, other shoppers were excited.

"There's some really good deals, like 60%-75% off the Christmas stuff," added Paula Pancoast. "So, yeah you can get some really good deals."

Others wanted to return or exchange Christmas gifts that weren't quite right.

If you need to return things, stores say it's easier if you have your receipts and if tags are still on items.

And, for people who went shopping against their will, it's a good idea to be prepared.

"I brought an extra canteen of water and some cab fare to get home when she cleans me out," said Slaughter.

Some sales will continue through this week, despite long lines and parking spaces in short supply. Most shoppers say bargains are worth the hassle.