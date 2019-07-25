Post X-Mas Shopping

1 decade 3 years 6 months ago Monday, December 26 2005 Dec 26, 2005 Monday, December 26, 2005 8:05:03 PM CST December 26, 2005 in News

Just because Christmas is over doesn't mean Mark Slaughter is through spending money. He wasn't  shopping Monday, but he'll pay the bills.

Or, as Slaughter put it, "Watching my daughter spend my money." 

And he's not the only one staying in the background. Men all across Columbia played chauffeur and bell boy to other relatives.

"I'm kind of supporting my spouse, who is really doing the shopping," explained John Campbell. "I'm the driver and carrying the merchandise and that sort of thing."

But, other shoppers were excited.

"There's some really good deals, like 60%-75% off the Christmas stuff," added Paula Pancoast. "So, yeah you can get some really good deals."

Others wanted to return or exchange Christmas gifts that weren't quite right.

If you need to return things, stores say it's easier if you have your receipts and if tags are still on items.

And, for people who went shopping against their will, it's a good idea to be prepared.

"I brought an extra canteen of water and some cab fare to get home when she cleans me out," said Slaughter.

Some sales will continue through this week, despite long lines and parking spaces in short supply. Most shoppers say bargains are worth the hassle.

More News

Grid
List

Tipton teen killed in Cooper County car crash
Tipton teen killed in Cooper County car crash
COOPER COUNTY - A teenager died in a car crash in Cooper County on Wednesday evening. According to the... More >>
2 minutes ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 10:53:00 AM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Man sentenced to 90 days in jail for killing Chihuahua
Man sentenced to 90 days in jail for killing Chihuahua
STRAFFORD, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after admitting that he... More >>
46 minutes ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 10:09:00 AM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Elk hunting to return to Missouri on limited basis
Elk hunting to return to Missouri on limited basis
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Elk hunting could return to Missouri next year but on a very limited scale. ... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 8:49:00 AM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Teen who alleges she was raped says school blamed her for it
Teen who alleges she was raped says school blamed her for it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A teenager who reported she was raped at a suburban Kansas City middle school is... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 8:20:00 AM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Veterans Commission, Governor to host hiring event
Veterans Commission, Governor to host hiring event
JEFFERSON CITY - State officials are hoping a special day dedicated to honoring veterans will highlight their unique skill set... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 7:08:00 AM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Fire destroys parking structure, storage facility in Boonville
Fire destroys parking structure, storage facility in Boonville
BOONVILLE — Three firefighters were injured during a Boonville fire Wednesday night. The fire caused a structure on Main... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 10:56:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in Continuous News

Missourians may receive FEMA reimbursement for housing costs
Missourians may receive FEMA reimbursement for housing costs
JEFFERSON CITY — FEMA may reimburse Missourians registered with the organization if they paid out-of-pocket expenses for temporary housing due... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 8:03:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Arrest made in violent Maries County robbery caught on camera
UPDATE: Arrest made in violent Maries County robbery caught on camera
MARIES COUNTY - Prosecutors charged one man in connection to a violent robbery caught on camera at Maries County restaurant.... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 7:17:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

Honey bee hives stolen in Randolph County
Honey bee hives stolen in Randolph County
COLUMBIA — Six honey bee hives were stolen between Cairo and Jacksonville Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 7:01:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

Sexual assault survivors seek help from mid-Missourians
Sexual assault survivors seek help from mid-Missourians
COLUMBIA - Representatives from Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), met outside of the Lady of Lourdes Catholic... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 6:42:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

Moberly police warn of phone call scam
Moberly police warn of phone call scam
COLUMBIA — The Moberly Police Department warned citizens about a fundraising scam Wednesday night. Police learned some citizens had... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 6:37:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

MU responds to Senator Hawley's concern over Confucius Institute
MU responds to Senator Hawley's concern over Confucius Institute
COLUMBIA - Senator Josh Hawley expressed concern Wednesday about the University of Missouri's Confucius Institute but MU officials told KOMU... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 6:13:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

Developer hopes to rename portion of Columbia's Rice Road
Developer hopes to rename portion of Columbia's Rice Road
COLUMBIA - Developers of new subdivision are petitioning to rename a portion of Rice Road because they say its negative... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 2:31:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center leaving Eldon, moving to Osage County
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center leaving Eldon, moving to Osage County
COLUMBIA - The FEMA disaster recovery center in Eldon will close Wednesday at 7pm and relocate to St. George Parish... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 1:24:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

Police: fire at Columbia home tied to burglary
Police: fire at Columbia home tied to burglary
COLUMBIA - Fire investigators said a July 3 fire at a home is tied to a burglary that happened the... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 10:14:08 AM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

Columbia man arrested for domestic assault
Columbia man arrested for domestic assault
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of domestic assault for an incident in which the victim said... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 10:05:19 AM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

Fulton wraps up discussion on medical marijuana regulations
Fulton wraps up discussion on medical marijuana regulations
FULTON - Fulton is finalizing its medical marijuana regulations, with three different ordinances as options for the city. The... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 9:30:00 AM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

Family live-streams ICE officials arresting father
Family live-streams ICE officials arresting father
KANSAS CITY — Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a man in Kansas City Monday as his family live-streamed the... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 23 2019 Jul 23, 2019 Tuesday, July 23, 2019 8:59:00 PM CDT July 23, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 9 active weather alerts
11am 81°
12pm 82°
1pm 83°
2pm 85°