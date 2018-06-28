Postal Service Plans to Stop Delivering Mail on Saturdays

COLUMBIA - The United States Postal Service announced Wednesday that it plans to stop delivering first class mail on Saturdays.

The U.S. Post Master General revealed that the agency will end weekend mail service in August. However, it will continue to deliver packages on Saturday.

The new plan would require post offices already open on Saturdays to remain open, and mail would still be delivered to post office boxes.

The post office cites email and internet use as the reason for the decline in revenue. But since 2010, the USPS has seen a 14-percent increase in delivery service.

By eliminating first class mail services on Saturdays, the agency plans to save about $2 billion annually.