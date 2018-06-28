Postal Service Studies Columbia Processing Center

COLUMBIA - The U.S. Postal Service is looking into moving some or all operations at the Columbia mail processing center to facilities in St. Louis and Kansas City.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports a study of how consolidation would affect service could take four to six months.

The Postal Service announced in August that the mail-processing services in Quincy, Ill., would be split between Columbia and Springfield, Ill. The move brought 29 positions to the central Missouri facility.

District Manager David Martin said in a statement that the Postal Service has more facilities, equipment and people than it needs to process a declining volume of mail.

Postal officials say it's unknown how many employees would be affected if the Columbia processing operations move.