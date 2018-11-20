Postal Workers Prepare for National Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri held a "bag staging" night Thursday to prepare for the National Stamp Out Hunger food drive on May 11.

A group of local letter carriers were packaging bags with an envelop in each of them. They will start delivering these bags on May 7, and place them at every mail box. Residents are welcomed to put their donations in the blue bags and money in the envelop by 9 a.m. on May 11. Letter carriers and volunteers will pick up the bags that day.

Food drive coordinater Jeff Connell said his team will deliver about 600 to 800 bags per route in Columbia, including 72 city routes and 17 rural routes.

Columbia has been holding this event for 21 years. According to Scott Gordon, the food bank's spokesperson, last year's food drive raised more than 151,000 pounds of food and nearly $25,000 in its serving area around Columbia - Boone County, Howard County, Cole County and Audrain County.

"It will go to the Central Missouri Food Bank. They will distribute it to the pantries in the local area, for the people who actually need the food," Connell said.