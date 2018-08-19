Pot Pie Recall

The pot pies were made at the company's plant in Marshall.

Affected brands include Banquet, Albertson's, Food Lion, Great Value, Hill Country Fare, Kirkwood, Kroger, Meijer and Western family.

Health officials say if you have any of these products you should throw them away.

"In most people there are symptoms of diarrhea, possibly vomiting, fever, stomach cramping," said Mary Fandrey MO Environmental Public Health specialist.

The products made at the Marshall plant contain the numbers 5009 and end in P-9 for poultry and EST 1059 for beef.

After ConAgra announced it would stop shipment of it's Banquet pot pies, grocery stores have cleared their shelves

Fandrey says the on-set of salmonella can take 12 to 72 hours.

13 of the 139 people nationwide are in Missouri.