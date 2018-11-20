Pot-Smoking KC Gambler Jumps into River to Escape

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A man suspected of smoking marijuana inside a Kansas City casino and then jumping into a nearby creek to elude capture has been caught across the river in Kansas.

Police say the man was being chased after he was caught smoking pot inside the Argosy Casino in Riverside around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Kansas City Star reports the man jumped into Line Creek and started swimming toward the Missouri River. A police spokesman says the chase became a rescue operation once the suspect made it to the river. He was arrested a few hours later at the General Motors Fairfax plant in Kansas City, Kan.