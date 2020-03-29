Potential COVID-19 exposure at Mexico Middle School

AUDRAIN COUNTY - A potential exposure of COVID-19 at Mexico Middle School might have occurred the last two days of classes on Thursday and Friday.

A Callaway County individual working at the school may have shown symptoms during those two days of classes, according to a news release from Audrain County Health Department.

The department said the individual has confirmed as having tested positive for COVID-19.

"ACHD will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation as it evolves by following CDC guidelines to protect public health and the limit spread of this infection," according to the release.

The health department recommends to follow the measures below for all those at the Mexico Middle School:

Remain at home until you have spoken with your healthcare provider.

Check to see if you have any of the following symptoms: fever, coughing, sneezing, and/or shortness of breath.

If you or a loved one are symptomatic, phone your healthcare provider immediately so he/she can evaluate if further care or testing is indicated.

Those who are symptomatic and meet CDC criteria will be tested.

Do not go to the emergency room or doctor’s office before calling so staff are ready to provide care in a manner that is safe for you, healthcare professionals, and the public.

If you do not have a healthcare provider, call 1-844-SSM-WELL (1-844-776-9355).

Follow the instructions provided by healthcare professionals.

The release said to follow the orders from President Trump, Gov. Parson and the CDC to stay home during this time.