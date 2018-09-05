Potential port authority application approved; could bring thousands of jobs

3 hours 28 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 5:23:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories
By: Connor Snelson, KOMU 8 Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved the Heartland Port Authority of Central Missouri’s application Wednesday.

This is the first step in building a port along the Missouri River that would bring economic growth to all of Missouri.

Randy Allen, the president of the Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce, said they hired the consultancy firm Cambridge Systematics to calculate all of the financials.

“They did some preliminary planning and then they looked at the cost of that, the physical infrastructure that would be required and that’s how we came up with the $60 million. Again, a very rough number at this point,” Allen said.

Allen added that Cambridge Systematics also performed a benefit-cost analysis and the numbers came out favorable.

“Then they looked at the benefit-cost analysis which is what would the benefits be to the business community, obviously taking trucks off the highway, those kinds of things. Those numbers over 25 years added up to about a four to one ratio, which means four dollars of benefit for every one dollar of cost,” Allen said.

Cambridge Systematics also found that it could have an impact on employment in the area.

“They looked at the economic impact on the area in jobs and wages and those kinds of things and found that it would be about, I believe, 5,000 new jobs over that 25-year period,” Allen said.

Carrie Tergin, the Jefferson City mayor, said the port would be heavily utilized.

“We have this river, we’re central here in the United States. We have a lot of options as was shown in our port study that was done that we can really utilize a port here in Central Missouri,” Tergin said.

The port would also cut back on highway use for freight transportation.

“It also alleviates some of our infrastructure needs on the highways. Anything that can be done to alleviate that traffic and congestion and having through a port is a much better option,” Tergin said.

Allen said there is currently no timeline for the port to be completed and that they will do it in phases.

“We need to get some design work done, some planning work, some environmental work done before we can proceed to the next step, and a lot of it obviously has to do with money,” Allen said.

The next step for the Heartland Port Authority will come in December.

“We have submitted an application for a federal grant to do some preliminary planning and we expect to hear from that in December of this year,” Allen said.

More News

Grid
List

Boone Hospital Center considers options as management change looms
Boone Hospital Center considers options as management change looms
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center Trustees have mutually agreed with BJC HealthCare to end its management of Boone Hospital Center... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

Missouri Rep. uses auctioneer skills to drown out protester at Twitter hearing
Missouri Rep. uses auctioneer skills to drown out protester at Twitter hearing
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - As a woman interrupted a congressional hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Billy Long, a Missouri Republican who's... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 5:58:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

College of the Ozarks drops Nike over new Kaepernick "Just Do It" ad
College of the Ozarks drops Nike over new Kaepernick "Just Do It" ad
POINT LOOKOUT - The College of the Ozarks is dropping its affiliation with Nike in response to the company's new... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 5:48:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

Downtown Columbia parking app causing some frustration
Downtown Columbia parking app causing some frustration
COLUMBIA – A Columbia parking app that’s designed to make parking downtown a simpler process is causing frustration for some... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 5:42:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

Potential port authority application approved; could bring thousands of jobs
Potential port authority application approved; could bring thousands of jobs
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved the Heartland Port Authority of Central Missouri’s application Wednesday. ... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 5:23:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

City council rejects Henderson Branch sewer extension
City council rejects Henderson Branch sewer extension
COLUMBIA - The Columbia city council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to reject a sewer extension that would have connected west... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

Drug roundup in Phelps County leads to 18 arrests
Drug roundup in Phelps County leads to 18 arrests
ROLLA - Law enforcement officials in Phelps County arrested 18 people in a roundup targeting drugs Wednesday. 40 law... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 3:41:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

Jeffrey Mizanskey can vote again after completing parole on marijuana charges
Jeffrey Mizanskey can vote again after completing parole on marijuana charges
SEDALIA – After serving more than 21 years in prison and nearly three years on parole, Jeffrey Mizanskey was able... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 2:40:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

Morgan County officials kill dog after it attacks dead woman, man on scene
Morgan County officials kill dog after it attacks dead woman, man on scene
MORGAN COUNTY - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a woman who died of a heart attack Saturday was then... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 2:39:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

First historic district comes to Jefferson City
First historic district comes to Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY – Jefferson City Council approved the first local historic district Tuesday. According to Jefferson City's city website... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 2:03:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

Mizzou fans, retailer react to new Nike campaign
Mizzou fans, retailer react to new Nike campaign
COLUMBIA – With Nike's choice to name Colin Kaepernick the face of a new ad campaign, some Mizzou fans wonder... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force One is back from Hawaii
Missouri Task Force One is back from Hawaii
COLUMBIA - After a week and a half long trip in Hawaii, the Missouri Task Force One has returned. The... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 1:29:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

BBB: Fake check scams target more than seniors
BBB: Fake check scams target more than seniors
COLUMBIA- Scammers are targeting people through fake check scams, but they're not just targeting senior citizens. The Missouri Better... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

Governor Parson sets limits on Missouri special session
Governor Parson sets limits on Missouri special session
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is limiting lawmakers' focus during an upcoming special session to drug treatment courts,... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 1:07:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

Facebook, Twitter pledge to defend against foreign intrusion
Facebook, Twitter pledge to defend against foreign intrusion
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook and Twitter executives pledged on Wednesday to better protect their social media platforms in the 2018... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 12:58:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

Columbia city manager appoints interim finance director
Columbia city manager appoints interim finance director
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Manager Mike Matthes appointed Janet Frazier as a new interim finance director, the city announced Wednesday.... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 11:04:00 AM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

Deputies find stolen truck, other items in Westphalia home
Deputies find stolen truck, other items in Westphalia home
OSAGE COUNTY - An Osage County man faces several charges related to stealing after the sheriff's office found several stolen... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

One man in custody after trying to leave traffic stop
One man in custody after trying to leave traffic stop
AUDRAIN COUNTY - One man is in custody after Mexico police officers say he left the scene during a traffic... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 9:50:00 AM CDT September 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
9pm 76°
10pm 75°
11pm 74°
12am 73°