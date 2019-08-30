Potential quarry raises concern for lake-area residents

LAKE OZARK- Homeowners in Lake Ozark are concerned about a proposed quarry in the area.

The city council approved a re-zoning request for areas of land owned by Magruder Quarry & Equipment Tuesday night, but residents are still concerned about how the change in zoning will affect the land in question.

Magruder's original request was to zone 370 acres of land on the northeast side of Hwy 54 in Lake Ozark, but the city council only approved a rezoning of a portion of that land.

The company will now have to apply for a special use permit to build a quarry on the land.

Clark Bollinger, general manager for Magruder Companies limestone division, says there will be an execution plan after the special use permit has passed.

KOMU 8 talked to multiple residents who are worried the land will sit undeveloped like the old quarry sitting off of Hwy 54 by the river bridge.

Deb Zander, a resident of Osage Hills off of Hwy 54, described the whole development as an "unknown." She said Lake Ozark already has a history of not developing properties and worries this development will be no different.

Bollinger described development as a "unique" opportunity for the lake area to "create jobs and tax revenue for the city."

"It's a process to benefit the city overall," Bollinger said. "Lake Ozark is often overlooked."

Residents in the Osage Hills neighborhood are no stranger to quarry development, however. Deb Zander moved to the lake-area 32 years ago and said she has already experienced foundation damage to her home from the old, vacant quarry that sits several miles from her home by the river bridge.

"This quarry will sit on just the other side of my home," Zander said. "I know I will have foundation damage again, and city fathers don't care."

Zander said she will not be able to recoup any costs from the negative aspects of the development. She said she hopes the planning and zoning committee will delay their decision at the next meeting.

Another Lake Ozark resident, Martha Blankenship, isn't worried about the development as long as plans are clear for the area and the land is excavated one area at a time.

Blankenship described the old quarry at river bridge that sits still undeveloped as an eye-sore that has effected waterways, foundation and the value of homes.

"I don't have a problem with a site that would bring more jobs; that's great," Zander said. "But part of this property is already zoned C2 for commercial and no one has bought the property and no one has wanted to develop it."