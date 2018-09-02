Potosi woman dies in apartment fire

POTOSI (AP) - State investigators were still trying to determine the cause of a fire that killed an eastern Missouri woman.

The fire broke out Monday night in an apartment on the outskirts of Potosi. The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri reported that the victim was 67, but her name has not been released.

Potosi's assistant fire chief, Robert Lang, said heavy smoke was pouring out of the apartment by the time firefighters arrived. The blaze was contained to the corner of a bedroom. Lang said the victim was apparently overcome by smoke.

Careless smoking was being investigated as a possible cause of the fire.