Potter Pandemonium
It is getting crazier by the minute at Barnes and Noble in Columbia as the countdown begins to the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Local Harry Potter fans have gathered here tonight, and many have decided to dress up in honor of the event, which will be the last Harry Potter release party ever.
Excited children around the world have raised Harry Potter and his crew to a new level of fame. So what has the series done for its loyal fans?
"It pulls the kids in to get into books. Each time a new title of Harry Potter is released we see a new interest," said Hollis Stolz of the Daniel Boone Regional Library.
From computer games to empty shelves where copies of Harry Potter once stood, the kids have become curious.
"I skipped recess and read all the time. I read all the books in like two months," said Harry Potter fan, Mohamed El-Walid.
"Takes your imagination wherever you want to go," said Stolz.
Kids are eager to use their strengthened imaginations to guess what the ending might be.
"Maybe Harry will risk his life to like kill Voldemort and then maybe Voldemort will take him with him," speculated Young-Hoo Ko, another avid fan.
Mohamed has even thought up a defense from his friends' Potter gossip.
"Probably stay away from them until I get the book and finish reading it," he said.
But at the end of the day it doesn't really matter how this book ends because Harry has already succeeded.
"Harry Potter is going to draw interest into reading and books and you see them once they've read all the Harry Potters, they want to read more," said Stolz.
"Maybe the best thing was that maybe he would not give up and keep trying, and he was nice and knew what friends to have and stuff," said Mohamed.
Even though this is a late night for many of these children, most likely, all they're going to have to do tomorrow is get started on their new book.
Excited children around the world have raised Harry Potter and his crew to a new level of fame. So what has the series done for its loyal fans?
"It pulls the kids in to get into books. Each time a new title of Harry Potter is released we see a new interest," said Hollis Stolz of the Daniel Boone Regional Library.
From computer games to empty shelves where copies of Harry Potter once stood, the kids have become curious.
"I skipped recess and read all the time. I read all the books in like two months," said Harry Potter fan, Mohamed El-Walid.
"Takes your imagination wherever you want to go," said Stolz.
Kids are eager to use their strengthened imaginations to guess what the ending might be.
"Maybe Harry will risk his life to like kill Voldemort and then maybe Voldemort will take him with him," speculated Young-Hoo Ko, another avid fan.
Mohamed has even thought up a defense from his friends' Potter gossip.
"Probably stay away from them until I get the book and finish reading it," he said.
But at the end of the day it doesn't really matter how this book ends because Harry has already succeeded.
"Harry Potter is going to draw interest into reading and books and you see them once they've read all the Harry Potters, they want to read more," said Stolz.
"Maybe the best thing was that maybe he would not give up and keep trying, and he was nice and knew what friends to have and stuff," said Mohamed.
Even though this is a late night for many of these children, most likely, all they're going to have to do tomorrow is get started on their new book.
More News
Grid
List
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
in
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
in
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in