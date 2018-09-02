Poultry Plant Hires Illegal Aliens

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Seven employees of poultry processor George's were arrested on federal charges of hiring illegal aliens at a southwest Missouri plant. Federal prosecutors say the investigation shows that no one is above the law when it comes to hiring illegal workers. The seven defendants are all employees of George's plant in Butterfield, about 60 miles southwest of Springfield. Immigration agents and police raised the Butterfield plant in May. They arrested 136 people on suspicion of being illegal immigrants.