Pounds of Crystal Meth Recovered in Maries County

MARIES COUNTY - Sheriff's SWAT team members and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group found more than three pounds of meth at a home on Maries County Road.

Officers searched the home of Vienna residents, 51-year-old Starla M. Dudenhoeffer and 52-year-old Timothy D. James Thursday evening on a warrant.

Investigators found the crystal meth that the Sheriff said is worth approximately $145,000 on the street. Investigators also retrieved several items of drug paraphernalia, items related to the sales of controlled substances and several weapons.

SWAT officers arrested Dudenhoeffer and James for the drug violations and later, a court charged them with trafficking a controlled substance, a class A felony. Both remain in the Maries County Jail on no bond. James is also currently on probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff Chris Heitman said, "The drug world took a substantial hit last night. This was the most Crystal Meth we have ever recovered at one time. I hope that this will deter other drug dealers from coming to this area."