Poverty and Crime Linked in Columbia

6 years 2 months 3 days ago Wednesday, July 24 2013 Jul 24, 2013 Wednesday, July 24, 2013 2:23:00 PM CDT July 24, 2013 in News
By: Brittany Pieper, KOMU 8 Anchor

COLUMBIA - Several recent shootings in Columbia have sparked new discussions about crime in the city. Some community leaders said in order to help resolve the problem, residents may need to look at poverty, one of the root causes of crime.

Last week Calvin Marshall spent an evening at McKee Park at a candlelight vigil to remember his grandson, Treveon Marshall, who was shot and killed there.

"I've been seeing a lot of crime, and it's getting a lot worse. I've never seen it like this before. We went from fights in the park to shootings," Marshall said.

He feels crime often affects families and people who already have a tough time getting by. "I think not having jobs, some neighborhoods not having the park to play in, not having mentors, they have to have people that they can look up to and be there for them," he said.

Timothy Rich with the Heart of Missouri United Wy agrees that poverty and crime are strongly related.

"People tend to turn to crime, young people turn to crime when they don't have adult role models that are really working with them. They don't have intact families. They don't have enough to eat, a place to sleep," said Rich.

People who live in poverty also often become victims of crime. A U.S. Department of Housing and Uban Dvelopment report shows low income, single parent homes often become targets for criminals because they seem vulnerable.

Love INC, a service group in Columbia, found when someone in poverty is arrested for a crime, they often find it more difficult to find a job because of their criminal record. That record then makes it harder to climb out of poverty.

The latest U.S. Census numbers show 22.9 percent of Columbia residents live in poverty compared to 14.3 percent of people statewide.

"If we continue to turn a blind eye to this, and if we continue throughout our community to think it's their kids not our kids and be apathetic, the fact of the matter is it's coming to our neighborhood," Rich said.

Marshall thinks providing mentors and work opportunities for teens and young adults who live in poverty could keep them from getting involved in crime, and he hopes it could keep other families from having to experience the loss he's now trying to process.

More News

Grid
List

Jefferson City hosts first Special Olympics statewide games since tornado
Jefferson City hosts first Special Olympics statewide games since tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - The Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) 2019 State Outdoor Games started Friday and will run through Sunday. ... More >>
29 minutes ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 2:09:00 PM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

Two local girls to perform at Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival
Two local girls to perform at Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival
COLUMBIA - Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival attracts 30 musicians from across the country each year. This year one... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 10:19:00 AM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

St. Louis NAACP, others call for union official's firing
St. Louis NAACP, others call for union official's firing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis NAACP, faith groups and civil justice groups are asking that a top official... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 9:54:00 AM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

Holts Summit Police arrest a man after late night shooting
Holts Summit Police arrest a man after late night shooting
HOLTS SUMMIT - Police said one man was taken into custody after police found another man with multiple gunshot wounds... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 9:17:00 AM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

Suspect arrested in connection to murder of Nadria Wright
Suspect arrested in connection to murder of Nadria Wright
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that Javion Lawhorn-Wallace was taken into custody late Thursday... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 7:05:00 AM CDT September 27, 2019 in Continuous News

Teenager pleads guilty in shooting death of retired officer
Teenager pleads guilty in shooting death of retired officer
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A teenager has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a retired St. Louis police officer.... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 4:22:00 AM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

Protesters speak up for sick death row inmate
Protesters speak up for sick death row inmate
JEFFERSON CITY - Protesters took to the Capitol on Thursday to protest what they say is an inhumane execution. ... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 7:00:00 PM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

CPOA: Not enough officers to deal with recent homicide spike
CPOA: Not enough officers to deal with recent homicide spike
COLUMBIA - Hours before Columbia's 5th homicide of the month, the Columbia Police Officers Association posted on Facebook that Columbia... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 4:27:00 PM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

Roots N Blues aims to draw in younger crowd in 2019
Roots N Blues aims to draw in younger crowd in 2019
COLUMBIA - The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival kicks off Friday night, this time with an effort to attract... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 4:21:00 PM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

Friends and family remember James Hickem
Friends and family remember James Hickem
COLUMBIA - Family and friends are remembering James Hickem the day after his death. Hickem was shot and killed shortly... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 3:38:00 PM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

Columbia man charged after police said he walked naked along road
Columbia man charged after police said he walked naked along road
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man Wednesday with sexual misconduct after police said he walked along Providence Road while naked... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 1:48:54 PM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

Police, solid waste utility complete landfill search in Megan Shultz case
Police, solid waste utility complete landfill search in Megan Shultz case
COLUMBIA - Police announced Thursday they have finished their search of the landfill in connection to the Megan Shultz case.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 12:06:00 PM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

Missouri teen reported missing found safe in South Dakota
Missouri teen reported missing found safe in South Dakota
EDMUNDSON - A missing Edmundson teen was found safe in South Dakota after a vehicle chase ended in a crash,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 11:43:00 AM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

Charges formally filed against two suspects in recent Columbia homicides
Charges formally filed against two suspects in recent Columbia homicides
COLUMBIA - Court documents made available Thursday list charges filed against two men named as suspects in recent Columbia homicides.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 9:57:00 AM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

UPDATE: One killed in shooting near McBaine Avenue in Columbia
UPDATE: One killed in shooting near McBaine Avenue in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating a homicide after receiving reports of shots fired Wednesday night. It happened near... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 9:36:00 PM CDT September 25, 2019 in News

Community remembers teen killed in Clark Lane crash
Community remembers teen killed in Clark Lane crash
COLUMBIA - Friends and family gathered Wednesday evening to remember the life of 17-year-old Claudine Nibigira. The Battle High... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 8:09:00 PM CDT September 25, 2019 in News

Just Between Friends aims to help mid-Missouri families through consignment sale
Just Between Friends aims to help mid-Missouri families through consignment sale
COLUMBIA - This week Just Between Friends (JBF) set up in the Hearnes Center Fieldhouse for the first time in... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 8:02:00 PM CDT September 25, 2019 in News

Community members speak out after suspect is named for the murder of Nadria Wright
Community members speak out after suspect is named for the murder of Nadria Wright
COLUMBIA - Wednesday, city of Columbia leaders held a news conference at the Columbia City Hall in response to the... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 6:06:00 PM CDT September 25, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 91°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
3pm 89°
4pm 88°
5pm 87°
6pm 85°