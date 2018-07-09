Poverty Brings John Edwards to MU

This campaign against poverty in America is keeping John Edwards on the political stage in America. The University of Missouri is one of 10 schools where Edwards is starting his new campaign.

"It's about knocking down the obstacles that so many Americans face every single day," Edwards says.

Edwards has a goal; to end poverty in the US, and he's starting it here at the University of Missouri.

"To start a movement nationally, to do something about poverty and so many big movements in American history have begun on college campuses," Edwards says.

Edwards spoke to students about project opportunity, a campaign to end poverty.

"We as a nation are about big causes. Causes that all of us can embrace and in my mind the single most important cause in our country is ending poverty," Edwards says.

Young people, specifically college students, are the soldiers in Edwards' war on poverty.

"The reality is college students are smart, they have conscious, they have principle, they do what they think is right and I thought this was a great place to start a movement to end poverty," Edwards says.

Megan Block is the founder of the MU chapter of project opportunity. She says she's starting her work in Columbia.

"First of all I think it's really important to raise awareness and a lot of people shove poverty off as something that happens in inner city New York or Chicago and frankly we have it in our own backyard," Block says.

Getting young people involved is just one of the goals of the project. It also hopes to get people involved in the political scene. Edwards will visit nine other schools on his two week long college tour. When asked about his 2008 plans, Edwards says he has none.

