Power 5 NCAA conferences talk postponing, canceling football season

COLUMBIA – Commissioners of the power 5 conferences, (The ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC) met Sunday to discuss potential cancellation of the football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reports from outlets like ESPN and CNN show the Big Ten is considering canceling fall sports.

According to Amy Schneider, director of Columbia's convention and visitor’s bureau, the average football season brings in about $43 million of revenue into SEC schools.

A delay or cancelation could have a large impact on Columbia’s economy.

“College football, those 5-7 weekends that we get every fall, is extremely important to Colombia's economy. That could be devastating for those businesses that are out there and that depend upon that fall revenue to get them through the winter months,” Schneider said.

Schneider said it is not only ticket sales, but the money spent at local businesses, and even at gas stations traveling in and out of Columbia for game days.

Chad Bass is a Mizzou season ticket holder. He and his family spend every Saturday of the fall cheering on the tigers.

Bass is disappointed by the news that there is a large chance of the season being canceled.

“As a fan, I hope the season happens. I really hope it happens but being realistic and kind of seeing what has happened in the past 24 to 48 hours, it looks like it probably will not happen. Which is disappointing but I understand, Bass said.