Power Goes Out Within Fulton City Limits

5 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, November 26 2013 Nov 26, 2013 Tuesday, November 26, 2013 4:38:00 PM CST November 26, 2013 in Continuous News
By: Nick Thompson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department told KOMU 8 News around 5:30 p.m. that residents living within the city limits experienced a power outage late Tuesday afternoon. 

The department said the outage happened around 5 p.m. 

As of 5:30 p.m., the department said power had been restored to most of the community but it believed the power was still out in parts of Fulton. 

KOMU 8 News spoke with customers at at Casey's General Store around 6:15 p.m. Customers said the power is back on and said the outage lasted from about 4:45-5:45 p.m. 

