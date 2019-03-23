Power Goes Out Within Fulton City Limits

FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department told KOMU 8 News around 5:30 p.m. that residents living within the city limits experienced a power outage late Tuesday afternoon.

The department said the outage happened around 5 p.m.

As of 5:30 p.m., the department said power had been restored to most of the community but it believed the power was still out in parts of Fulton.

KOMU 8 News spoke with customers at at Casey's General Store around 6:15 p.m. Customers said the power is back on and said the outage lasted from about 4:45-5:45 p.m.