Power outage affects 800 Columbia customers

COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light said it responded to an outage that affected roughly 800 customers around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Utility Services Specialist Connie Kacprowicz said a jumper wire in between power line poles became loose and burned off, causing the outage.

The outage mainly affected the area surrounding the Interstate 70 and U.S. 63 connector, including traffic signals. Kacprowicz said both the Steak 'n Shake and Break Time in that area lost power.

Columbia Water and Light said it replaced the wire and all power was restored around 1:15 p.m.