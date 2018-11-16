Power Outage Closes Columbia Elementary

COLUMBIA - Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School closed Friday--its second day of school--after a power outage Thursday night. Electrical contractors worked on the outage as students took the day off.

For one mother, the closing made for a scary morning. The woman dropped off her nine- and ten-year-old sons at the school Friday morning, not knowing it was closed for the day.

The brothers were missing for about four hours until Boone County Sheriff's deputies found the boys in the area.

Michelle Baumstark, Coordinator of Public Relations, explained the district's notification system. "We have an extensive alert system that we utilize. We have a text message system that we encourage all parents to subscribe to. We also have an electronic newsletter that gets e-mailed out to the parents that subscribe," said Baumstark.

To sign up for the notification system, click on our link to Columbia Public Schools.