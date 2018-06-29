Power outage in Jefferson City relocates five state agencies

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson State Office Building was closed Thursday due to a power outage, forcing five state departments to move their work elsewhere.

The public information officer for Missouri's Office of Administration, Ryan Burns, said the outage began early Wednesday afternoon after two main power breakers in the building failed. Burns called the power units "dated."

Burns said the five state agencies with office space in the building have been moved to alternate locations until power is restored.

"Information has been shared with affected employees via notification to Department Directors in the building so that appropriate accommodations can be made," Burns wrote in an email to KOMU 8 News.

The five agencies affected by the power outage are the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Missouri Department of Higher Education, Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division, Missouri Department of Public Safety Veteran's Commission, and Missouri Department of Public Safety Division of Fire Safety.

The phone lines for all five agencies were still down or unavailable Thursday afternoon.

Burns said the Office of Administration is working with its electrical contractor to install the replacement parts as soon as possible. She said the replacement parts arrived Thursday.

The Office of Administration hopes to have the building up and running by Thursday night or Friday.