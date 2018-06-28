Power Outage Over the Weekend Called an "Isolated Incident"

COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light called the power outage that affected parts of east Columbia on Saturday an "isolated incident."

Ryan Williams, Assistant Director for Columbia Water and Light, said a fire in a switch gear caused the outage on Keene Street. At its peak, there were around 1200 customers who did not have power. Williams said the fire could have been started by several things.

"Either a manufacture defect from the factory, damage caused during installation or damage caused [by] wear," Williams said.

Williams said the outage affected areas west of Highway 63, east of Old Highway 63, along Broadway and south along the east side of Highways 63 to McGuire Lane.

Williams said the entire piece of switch gear has been replaced and the problem is resolved.