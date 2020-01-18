Power outage reported in central Columbia

1 day 3 hours 11 minutes ago Friday, January 17 2020 Jan 17, 2020 Friday, January 17, 2020 2:26:12 PM CST January 17, 2020 in News
By: Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager

COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia is reporting more than 1,000 people are without power in east central Columbia, in the Benton-Stephens area.

The outage was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.

KOMU 8 News has a reporter on the way to the scene and will update as we get more information.

More News

Grid
List

Baby named Arrow may be good luck charm for Chiefs
Baby named Arrow may be good luck charm for Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A few days after her son was born on Super Bowl Sunday Ellen Gill learned he... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, January 18 2020 Jan 18, 2020 Saturday, January 18, 2020 2:18:00 PM CST January 18, 2020 in News

Police make arrest after shots fired at Columbia Walmart
Police make arrest after shots fired at Columbia Walmart
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man in connection to shots fired reported on Friday night at the Walmart on Broadway,... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, January 18 2020 Jan 18, 2020 Saturday, January 18, 2020 2:03:00 PM CST January 18, 2020 in News

Owner of Missouri duck boat that sank, killing 17, settles final lawsuit
Owner of Missouri duck boat that sank, killing 17, settles final lawsuit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The owner of a tourist duck boat that sank in a Missouri... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, January 18 2020 Jan 18, 2020 Saturday, January 18, 2020 12:56:00 PM CST January 18, 2020 in News

Son of Charleston shooting victim to speak at Westminster College
Son of Charleston shooting victim to speak at Westminster College
FULTON - Inspirational speaker and former Minor League Baseball outfielder Chris Singleton, who lost his mother in a shooting at... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, January 18 2020 Jan 18, 2020 Saturday, January 18, 2020 9:01:00 AM CST January 18, 2020 in News

Hundreds of Columbia customers without power after vehicle hits utility pole
Hundreds of Columbia customers without power after vehicle hits utility pole
COLUMBIA – The city of Columbia reporter hundreds of residents were without power Friday afternoon in east central Columbia, in... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, January 17 2020 Jan 17, 2020 Friday, January 17, 2020 6:03:00 PM CST January 17, 2020 in News

Former Walmart exec, Royals owner David Glass dies at 84
Former Walmart exec, Royals owner David Glass dies at 84
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Walmart Inc. chief executive David Glass, who owned the Kansas City Royals for nearly... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 17 2020 Jan 17, 2020 Friday, January 17, 2020 5:24:21 PM CST January 17, 2020 in News

STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and another winter storm. This time around it will likely all happen in one... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 17 2020 Jan 17, 2020 Friday, January 17, 2020 4:46:00 PM CST January 17, 2020 in Weather

Columbia Fire Department gives safety tips for your home this winter
Columbia Fire Department gives safety tips for your home this winter
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Fire Department is reminding residents to make sure their home is safe during these cold temperatures. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 17 2020 Jan 17, 2020 Friday, January 17, 2020 4:03:00 PM CST January 17, 2020 in News

Boone Hospital Center to host job fair after Pinnacle Hospital closes
Boone Hospital Center to host job fair after Pinnacle Hospital closes
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center will hold a job fair specifically for former employees of Pinnacle Hospital on Tuesday. The... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 17 2020 Jan 17, 2020 Friday, January 17, 2020 3:12:00 PM CST January 17, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Second burglary suspect arrested by Fulton PD
UPDATE: Second burglary suspect arrested by Fulton PD
FULTON - Police arrested a second suspect involved in a burglary Friday afternoon near W. 7th and Airway. Police... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 17 2020 Jan 17, 2020 Friday, January 17, 2020 3:05:00 PM CST January 17, 2020 in News

Jefferson City battles icy roads
Jefferson City battles icy roads
JEFFERSON CITY - Sleet and freezing rain hit across mid-Missouri throughout the day Friday. Jefferson City Public Works director... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 17 2020 Jan 17, 2020 Friday, January 17, 2020 2:52:00 PM CST January 17, 2020 in News

Flights in and out of Columbia Airport canceled Friday
Flights in and out of Columbia Airport canceled Friday
COLUMBIA - The last flight to land at Columbia Regional Airport Friday touched down at 10:00 a.m. Those departing the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 17 2020 Jan 17, 2020 Friday, January 17, 2020 2:52:00 PM CST January 17, 2020 in News

Power outage reported in central Columbia
Power outage reported in central Columbia
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia is reporting more than 1,000 people are without power in east central Columbia, in... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 17 2020 Jan 17, 2020 Friday, January 17, 2020 2:26:12 PM CST January 17, 2020 in News

Two suspects taken into custody for Fulton package stealing
Two suspects taken into custody for Fulton package stealing
FULTON - Officers took two suspects into custody after investigating a report of a stolen package in the residential area... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 17 2020 Jan 17, 2020 Friday, January 17, 2020 2:03:00 PM CST January 17, 2020 in News

Two arrested for 2017 homicide in Montgomery County
Two arrested for 2017 homicide in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the 2017 death of Benjamin Renick. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 17 2020 Jan 17, 2020 Friday, January 17, 2020 12:03:00 PM CST January 17, 2020 in News

Columbia shelter prepares for cold weather
Columbia shelter prepares for cold weather
COLUMBIA - With colder temperatures expected to arrive in mid-Missouri, shelters are preparing to care for those in need. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 6:27:00 PM CST January 16, 2020 in News

LGBTQ+ history could be taught in public schools under proposed bill
LGBTQ+ history could be taught in public schools under proposed bill
COLUMBIA - One Missouri lawmaker's bill could create new curriculum for schools in the state. House Bill 2153, sponsored... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 5:21:00 PM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Missouri governor denounces expanding government health care
Missouri governor denounces expanding government health care
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday that he plans to fight efforts to expand the number... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 4:06:00 PM CST January 16, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
6pm 26°
7pm 26°
8pm 25°
9pm 24°