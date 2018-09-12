Power Restored for 95K St. Louis-Area Customers

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Utility company Ameren Missouri says it has finished restoring power to about 95,000 customers in the St. Louis area who lost electricity to storms last week.

Ameren says it deactivated its emergency operations center at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The massive outage occurred last Friday night as a storm system that spawned two tornadoes hit St. Charles County and parts of St. Louis County. No one was killed or seriously hurt, but hundreds of homes and many businesses were damaged.

Ameren says about 2,800 workers, including some from other states, replaced more than 400 damaged poles and repaired nine substations in north St. Louis County.