Power restored in south Columbia

COLUMBIA - Power has been restored after nearly 300 customers lost electricity on a cold Tuesday morning.

According to the Columbia Water and Light outage map, the first outage was reported at around 4:30 a.m. in the area northeast of the Nifong Boulevard and Providence Road intersection. That outage affected 211 customers.

The second outage was reported just before 8 a.m. along Rock Quarry Road, leaving 67 customers in the dark.

There's no word on what caused the outages.