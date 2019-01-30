Power restored in south Columbia

20 hours 5 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, January 29 2019 Jan 29, 2019 Tuesday, January 29, 2019 8:09:00 AM CST January 29, 2019 in News
By: Steve Lambson, News Content Manager

COLUMBIA - Power has been restored after nearly 300 customers lost electricity on a cold Tuesday morning.

According to the Columbia Water and Light outage map, the first outage was reported at around 4:30 a.m. in the area northeast of the Nifong Boulevard and Providence Road intersection. That outage affected 211 customers.

The second outage was reported just before 8 a.m. along Rock Quarry Road, leaving 67 customers in the dark.

There's no word on what caused the outages.

