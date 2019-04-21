Power restored to 1,500 Columbia homes after high winds
COLUMBIA — High winds caused two power outages Friday evening that affected more than 1,500 customers, Columbia Water & Light said. Power remained out for approximately three hours before being restored to all customers as of 9:30 p.m.
Power has been restored to all residents! Winds caused a large tree to fall across distribution lines causing outages. Thank you to our crews for restoring power and our customers for being so awesome, patient and understanding!— Columbia Water&Light (@CoMoWaterLight) April 20, 2019
The traffic light was also out at West Nifong Boulevard and Forum Boulevard for a period of time because of the power outages, Boone County Joint Communications said.
Water & Light did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A comic convention brought comic fans and beer enthusiasts together for an afternoon of fun Saturday. STL... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Jay Dix's Challenge to Cure 5K and 10K on Saturday raised around $8,000 for the Ellis Fischel... More >>
in
ELDON - A memorial service was held Saturday evening to honor the life of a Miller County Sheriff's deputy who... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Police said a man tried to shoot at his girlfriend Saturday afternoon as she attempted to enter the... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — New census data shows that while Missouri's population rose slightly last year compared to 2017, more... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Children from the Jefferson City and Columbia area showed off their businesses during the Jefferson City Children's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation department held its annual "EGGstravaganza Egg Hunt" at Douglass Parks and Indian Hills... More >>
in
MOBERLY- The Moberly Police Department arrested a man on Friday afternoon after they received information from the FBI in Omaha,... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Fulton man will be in jail for the next 25 years after he pleaded guilty Friday... More >>
in
GASCONADE COUNTY - The sex of human remains found in the Gasconade River have been identified as male, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Sophomore forward Jontay Porter officially declared for the 2019 NBA Draft via Twitter Friday. pic.twitter.com/AHj67OWmqi... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT - Missouri State Parks said a tunnel on the Katy Trail will be closed for at least another month,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — High winds caused two power outages Friday evening that affected more than 1,500 customers, Columbia Water & Light... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Missouri Secretary of State’s office awarded a “Spotlight on Literacy” grant to Daniel Boone Regional Library for... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A well-known radio personality in St. Louis is facing sex-related charges. ... More >>
in
FULTON — A building on the Missouri School for the Deaf's campus may become the new location of a county... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Office of Emergency Management apologized Friday after accidentally sending out numerous severe weather alerts from... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Attorney Stephen Wyse wants Governor Mike Parson to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the relationship and alliance... More >>
in