Power restored to 1,500 Columbia homes after high winds

COLUMBIA — High winds caused two power outages Friday evening that affected more than 1,500 customers, Columbia Water & Light said. Power remained out for approximately three hours before being restored to all customers as of 9:30 p.m.

Power has been restored to all residents! Winds caused a large tree to fall across distribution lines causing outages. Thank you to our crews for restoring power and our customers for being so awesome, patient and understanding! — Columbia Water&Light (@CoMoWaterLight) April 20, 2019

The traffic light was also out at West Nifong Boulevard and Forum Boulevard for a period of time because of the power outages, Boone County Joint Communications said.

Water & Light did not immediately respond to a request for comment.