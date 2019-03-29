Power restored to nearly 2,000 homes in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Nearly 2,000 homes in Columbia lost power Thursday night.
Columbia Water & Light tweeted about the outage. The department said its crews were working to restore power to the area. It said power had been restored to all the affected customers by 8 p.m.
In the future you can see outages by checking the outage map.
If you would like to report an outage, the department asks that you call 573-875-2555.
