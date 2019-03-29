Power restored to nearly 2,000 homes in Columbia

17 hours 2 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 7:30:00 PM CDT March 28, 2019 in News
By: Rosemond Crown, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
COLUMBIA - Nearly 2,000 homes in Columbia lost power Thursday night.

Columbia Water & Light tweeted about the outage. The department said its crews were working to restore power to the area. It said power had been restored to all the affected customers by 8 p.m.

In the future you can see outages by checking the outage map.

If you would like to report an outage, the department asks that you call 573-875-2555.

More News

Grid
List

New Yorkers criticize "St. Louis style" bread-sliced bagels
New Yorkers criticize "St. Louis style" bread-sliced bagels
NEW YORK (AP) — New Yorkers have strict rules when it comes to their iconic foods, and one of them,... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, March 29 2019 Mar 29, 2019 Friday, March 29, 2019 9:59:00 AM CDT March 29, 2019 in News

NASA wants to pay you $19,000 to sleep for 2 months
NASA wants to pay you $19,000 to sleep for 2 months
(NBC) — Imagine lying in bed for weeks on end, eating and sleeping without getting up — and being paid... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 10:49:00 PM CDT March 28, 2019 in News

After Greitens, Missouri Senate votes to limit impeachment
After Greitens, Missouri Senate votes to limit impeachment
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri senators on Thursday passed legislation to make it harder to impeach top officials, less... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 8:03:00 PM CDT March 28, 2019 in News

Jefferson City residents gathered to learn more about mayoral candidates
Jefferson City residents gathered to learn more about mayoral candidates
JEFFERSON CITY - With elections approaching, Jefferson City residents gathered Thursday night to learn the goals and initiatives of the... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 7:51:00 PM CDT March 28, 2019 in News

Power restored to nearly 2,000 homes in Columbia
Power restored to nearly 2,000 homes in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Nearly 2,000 homes in Columbia lost power Thursday night. Columbia Water & Light tweeted... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 7:30:00 PM CDT March 28, 2019 in News

Missouri small town wins grant to revitalize its downtown
Missouri small town wins grant to revitalize its downtown
PARIS - Small Missouri towns are taking action to revive their historic downtown buildings. A city in Monroe County,... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 4:00:00 PM CDT March 28, 2019 in News

Group sounds alarm on police use of force in Taser incident
Group sounds alarm on police use of force in Taser incident
COLUMBIA- A local police accountability group is calling out the Columbia Police Department for its use of force in a... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 3:40:00 PM CDT March 28, 2019 in News

MU environmental engineer details challenges for long-term sustainability
MU environmental engineer details challenges for long-term sustainability
COLUMBIA -- The University of Missouri’s sustainability manager detailed the flagship campus’ challenges in meeting long-term sustainability deadlines. The... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 2:52:10 PM CDT March 28, 2019 in News

Motorcyclist airlifted to University Hospital after early-morning crash
Motorcyclist airlifted to University Hospital after early-morning crash
COOPER COUNTY - A motorcyclist from De Soto ended up at University Hospital after a crash in Cooper County on... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 2:38:00 PM CDT March 28, 2019 in News

Sheriff: Body recovered from Missouri River showed no signs of foul play
Sheriff: Body recovered from Missouri River showed no signs of foul play
SALINE COUNTY - An autopsy has been performed on the body that was found in the Missouri River on Sunday.... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 12:53:00 PM CDT March 28, 2019 in News

CAP to host election forum at Lincoln University on Thursday
CAP to host election forum at Lincoln University on Thursday
JEFFERSON CITY – CAP, or the Citizens Accountability Partners, is partnering with Faith Voices, MOMs Demanding Action the National Organization... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 8:01:00 AM CDT March 28, 2019 in News

CPOA survey shows police morale is up
CPOA survey shows police morale is up
COLUMBIA - Despite several months of dissatisfaction, the Columbia Police Officers Association’s morale survey shows “remarkable improvement”. In the... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 Wednesday, March 27, 2019 6:33:00 PM CDT March 27, 2019 in News

Rock Bridge student lives like an astronaut for a week
Rock Bridge student lives like an astronaut for a week
COLUMBIA - A Rock Bridge High School student says spending a week at NASA's Space Camp was "a lot of... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 Wednesday, March 27, 2019 5:41:00 PM CDT March 27, 2019 in News

Republicans propose $100M plan for highway and bridge repair
Republicans propose $100M plan for highway and bridge repair
JEFFERSON CITY - A new plan in the Missouri House could fund roads and bridges, but at the expense of... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 Wednesday, March 27, 2019 3:13:00 PM CDT March 27, 2019 in News

City councilman calls for revision of agreement with Bird scooters
City councilman calls for revision of agreement with Bird scooters
COLUMBIA - City officials granted Bird a contract to operate in Columbia upwards of five months ago , but the... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 Wednesday, March 27, 2019 2:38:00 PM CDT March 27, 2019 in News

Update: Missouri bill could change how often car inspections are needed
Update: Missouri bill could change how often car inspections are needed
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri bill would only require cars 10 years old or older and 150,000 miles to be... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 Wednesday, March 27, 2019 2:24:00 PM CDT March 27, 2019 in News

Missouri House advances plan for $100M for roads, bridges
Missouri House advances plan for $100M for roads, bridges
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Republican-led Missouri House on Tuesday advanced a $100 million spending plan for roads and bridges... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 Wednesday, March 27, 2019 1:30:40 PM CDT March 27, 2019 in News

Facebook extends ban on hate speech to 'white nationalists'
Facebook extends ban on hate speech to 'white nationalists'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook is extending its ban on hate speech to prohibit the promotion and support of white... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 Wednesday, March 27, 2019 1:09:00 PM CDT March 27, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 56°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 21 active weather alerts
1pm 58°
2pm 59°
3pm 58°
4pm 57°