Power restored to nearly 2,000 homes in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Nearly 2,000 homes in Columbia lost power Thursday night.

Columbia Water & Light tweeted about the outage. The department said its crews were working to restore power to the area. It said power had been restored to all the affected customers by 8 p.m.

In the future you can see outages by checking the outage map.

If you would like to report an outage, the department asks that you call 573-875-2555.