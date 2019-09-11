Power restored to nearly 2000 customers after Ashland outage

Ameren power outage leaves hundreds without power on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

COLUMBIA - Ameren was working to fix a damaged wire causing 1,980 customers in the Ashland area to be without power.

The company's online outage map said the outage started at 1:25 a.m. The company expected to have the wire fixed by 1:30 p.m.

The area is southeast of the city along Highway 63.

As of 2 p.m., Ameren's outage map showed power had been restored.