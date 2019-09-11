Power restored to nearly 2000 customers after Ashland outage

21 hours 3 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 12:10:00 PM CDT September 10, 2019 in News
By: Monica Dunn, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Ameren was working to fix a damaged wire causing 1,980 customers in the Ashland area to be without power. 

The company's online outage map said the outage started at 1:25 a.m. The company expected to have the wire fixed by 1:30 p.m. 

The area is southeast of the city along Highway 63. 

As of 2 p.m., Ameren's outage map showed power had been restored.

