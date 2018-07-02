Power restored to northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA - More than 1,100 people were without power Sunday night, mostly in northeast Columbia.

Columbia Water and Light reported 887 customers affected around 8:30 p.m. Within roughly 15 minutes the number of people without power jumped to more than 1,000.

125 customers called Columbia Water and Light. By 9:30 p.m there were 67 different outages reported.

By 10 p.m. Columbia Water and Light said all power was restored.

Some KOMU viewers who reached out to us on Twitter said their power would go on and off every five minutes.