Power Restored to Osage Beach 911 Center

OSAGE BEACH - Several months of problems with power surges left the Osage Beach Communications Center without power around 10 a.m. Wednesday, causing the jurisdiction's 911 phone calls to be rerouted to a emergency response communications bus for seven hours. Power has since been restored.

According to the Osage Beach Police Department, the communications center's phone system went down because of the outage.

All 911 phone calls were rerouted to Camden County. If the call was within Osage Beach's city limits, dispatchers in the communications bus notified emergency responders.

"Numerous problems were discovered during this incident that now are being corrected," Communications Supervisor K. Asante said.

Grants from Emergency Management, Homeland Security, Camden County, Hazmat and Lake Area fire departments purchased the bus several years ago.