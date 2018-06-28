Powerball Reaches Record Jack Pot

If a person were to win the largest jack pot in North American history, it would be enough to spend close to $1 million a day for a whole year. Columbia residents braved the cold to play the odds in hopes to become winners. Surprisingly, not all players dream of keeping the money.

"I'd probably give it all to charity because if I didn't everybody would just try to get some money from me. So I think that would be the most prudent thing to so," Luke Hooton explained.

But some players have a few ideas how to treat themselves.

"The first thing I'd do with it probably would be embellish a little bit and purchase a nice automobile. Probably not something flashy, probably just something nice," Dan Hogan said.

The winning Powerball numbers are 15 - 17- 43 - 44 - 48, and the Powerball 29.