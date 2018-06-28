Practice- Construction Disturbs Jefferson City Residents

Surface's home shows the consequences of nearby rock blasting that started in November. He felt it again Sunday.

"They blasted and I mean it literally shook my walls, shook me standing on the ground," said Surface.

This quiet street off of Missouri Blvd. is used to a rock quarry nearby. But the preparations for new businesses brought the blasting closer to home.

"They told us that we would feel no more blasts from them blasting than we feel from the quarry which is right behind them and when they blast my house shakes," said Surface.

Other residents say they also have damage. But the excavation company that is blasting the rocks refuses to talk to the home owners. The addition of a new road will completely alter how the neighbors get in and out of their street, and that worries many.

"I'd rather travel the extra distance and be safe than travel a short distance and not be safe," said Lee Debroeck, Jefferson City resident.

Neighbors propose moving access to the new road farther away from the Missouri Blvd. intersection. City planners say they are listening to residents concerns.

"But I understand the neighbors' concerns and wanting to know how the development will affect them," said Janice McMillan.

Now residents stress they do not have a problem with the store, nor do they have a problem with any of the other developments. Their only concerns are with the safety of their homes and driving in and out of their neighborhood. There is another neighborhood meeting for interested residents next Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. At the Hyde Park building.