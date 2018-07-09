Practice Injury Sidelines Jackson for Scrimmage

COLUMBIA - A little rain Friday morning didn't keep the Missouri football team from its last practice before Saturday's scrimmage. The big news at camp Thursday was the arrival of Sheldon Richardson and on Friday, an injury.



Senior wide receiver Jerrell Jackson, injured his hamstring in practice and will not play in the scrimmage. While the injury gives James Franklin one less receiving option, he will have plenty of options of who to hand the ball off to.

The Tigers return three rushers who tallied more than 400 yards each last year and the competition between the backs is heating up.