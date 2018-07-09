Practice Injury Sidelines Jackson for Scrimmage

6 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Friday, August 12 2011 Aug 12, 2011 Friday, August 12, 2011 10:01:00 PM CDT August 12, 2011 in Tiger Talk
By: Ashley Colley
loading

COLUMBIA - A little rain Friday morning didn't keep the Missouri football team from its last practice before Saturday's scrimmage. The big news at camp Thursday was the arrival of Sheldon Richardson and on Friday, an injury.

Senior wide receiver Jerrell Jackson, injured his hamstring in practice and will not play in the scrimmage.  While the injury gives James Franklin one less receiving option, he will have plenty of options of who to hand the ball off to.

The Tigers return three rushers who tallied more than 400 yards each last year and the  competition between the backs is heating up.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
7am 75°
8am 78°
9am 81°
10am 85°