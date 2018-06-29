Praxair Says No to Move

The plant's been shut down since the June 24 blaze that tossed large tanks hundreds of feet into the air and into nearby homeowners' yards. There were no serious injuries, but residents don't want the industrial operation to reopen. Mayor Francis Slay's office is trying to find a new location for the plant. Praxair says one parcel offered by the city is contaminated, and is on the EPA's national priority clean-up list. The mayor's office says the site is not contaminated.