Prayer, Ads May Have Aided Akin in Missouri Senate Bid

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Congressman Todd Akin may have been aided in his Republican primary for Senate by a constitutional amendment on prayer and some tactical decisions on TV ads.



Akin was victorious this past week in the GOP primary and will challenge Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in Missouri's general election.



In the primary, more voters cast ballots on a constitutional amendment on prayer than for any other item. Akin made a strong appeal to evangelical Christians through TV ads featuring former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and special campaign brochures targeting churchgoers.



Some of those drawn to vote for the prayer amendment may have also supported Akin.



Akin also may have benefited by being the only candidate not to run negative TV ads -- and from a McCaskill ad that highlighted Akin's conservative positions.