"Prayer Force One" Touring Through Missouri

MID MISSOURI - A bus painted with the exact paint as Air Force One and called Prayer Force One will make stops in 7 Missouri cities this weekend.

It will join Missouri candidates to promote prayer for the U.S. and upcoming elections.

So far, Todd Akin, Dave Spence, Ed Martin and several other candidates have expressed interest in joining during portions of the tour.

The tour includes a rally at the state capitol on Saturday.