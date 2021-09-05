COLUMBIA – Coaches, players and supporters of the Rock Bridge High School baseball team organized a prayer vigil for Sunday morning.

The crowd gathered on the top floor of the patient visitor garage for University Hospital to show support for Davis Taylor, who is in the hospital and was one of the five players injured in an accident early Saturday morning.

Another player, Reid Messer, is also in the hospital.

Players stood near the front of the group holding signs for Taylor. They said prayers and ultimately cheered for Taylor as he watched from the hospital windows.

"He's reading all your texts, all your posts," a family member told the crowd. "It's keeping him uplifted."

Organizers did not specify what specifically happened to cause the injuries beyond that it was an accident and a group of boys "having fun." 

Tags

Recommended for you