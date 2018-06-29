Pre-Teen Remains in Custody for Murder

Days after the double homicide in Miller County, the 12-year-old suspect appeared in front of a judge for a detention hearing.

A Camden County Juvenile Court Judge ruled to keep the suspect in custody to await trial. There are currently no court dates scheduled for the pre-teen, and authorities have yet to decide to charge the suspect as an adult or as a juvenile.

Family members remain supportive of the boy. "The family is going to stand behind him, however long he is here," said his Great Uncle, Terry Rowned. "I would not like to see him tried as an adult. He has always been the sweetest one of the bunch."

Rachel Duncan was the mother of five children, Jaeson Duncan had been their step-father for six years. The suspects siblings are in the care of family members.

"I would just like to see him have a future and be back with his brothers and sisters," Rowned said. "It's tearing them apart. And it's tearing us apart."

Family members say the boy is devastated at the loss of his mother as step-father. They say he is incredibly remorseful.

Relatives tell KOMU that when asked why, the 12-year-old only explanation was "I was just mad."

Family members emphasize that any reports or allegations of abuse by Jaeson, the boy's step-father are completely false. They say the boy along with the entire family, are mourning the death of two dedicated and loving parents.