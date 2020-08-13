Precautionary boil advisory for south Columbia

COLUMBIA - Water supply district number 1 is under a precautionary boil advisory because of low water pressure.

There is a leak in one of the water mains, according to a news release.

All of Bearfield Road, Bearfield Subd, Rock Quarry Road, Happy Hollow, Gans Road and Hwy 163 from Rock Bridge Elementary to RB State Park entrance are under the advisory.

The advisory will last from 8 a.m. on Wednesday to 12 p.m. on Thursday, according to the release.

Any residents in the affected areas should boil water vigorously for three minutes.

Use boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth and all other food preparations, the release said.

The release reminds residents to not use ice from an icemaker, and to disinfect dishes with immersion in tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water.